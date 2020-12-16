Warren D. Thompson, 73, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 16, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
4 Entries
I know this comes late, but it's never too late to express my deepest sorrow and condolences. Warren was a one of a kind! Professional, personable, smart, witty, kind, and always welcoming. I enjoyed my years working for Warren at Cella Barr/Stantec, and keeping in touch over the years. With all my respect.
Leslie Schaefer
Work
July 19, 2021
Warren and I did quite a lot of work together while at the Tucson office of Cella Barr Associates in the early 80's. He was one of the most professional, kind, and dependable Project Managers that I've ever had the pleasure to work with. I hope he knew how much he was appreciated by those whose lives he touched over the years.
Jim Nelson
December 19, 2020
Warren was a mentor and a friend. I met him in 1983 at my first job after graduating from the University of Arizona. Our friendship began during ride sharing to company softball games and grew from there. Warren was a wonderful and talented man that will be missed by many.
Scot Schlund
December 18, 2020
Warren worked with me at Stantec and was extremely knowledgeable about the development process and Tucson area requirements. He was a kind, considerate, and patient man and I have missed him. Our prayers go out to his family. He often spoke of his daughter and grandchildren fondly.