Wayne O. Abshier, 96, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Wayne Oren Abshier was born north of Maunie, Ill., on July 16, 1925, to Oren and Alma (Roser) Abshier. He was born at the home of his maternal grandparents, Fredrich and Florence Roser.
Wayne grew up in Maunie, Ill., and graduated from Carmi High School in Carmi, Ill., in 1943.
In September 1943, Wayne enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving until April 1946.
On April 3, 1948, Wayne married the love of his life, Lyna Mae Appel at her parents' (Homer and Neoma Appel) home in Carmi, Ill.
Wayne was baptized in 1951 at the Church of Christ in Lyons, Kan.
Wayne began working for Skelly Oil Company upon his honorable discharge from the USMC in April 1946. He worked as a field operator in Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska and New Mexico. Wayne retired in 1986, moving to Grand Island in 1989.
From Wayne and Lyna's marriage, two children were born, Lynda Sue (Larry) Lehn of Stromsburg and Morry (Debby) Abshier of Norfolk. Wayne had five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Wayne enjoyed life through sports. He played softball until he turned 60 years old. Wayne also enjoyed bowling and began golfing at age 61. Wayne shot a hole in one at age 90 and was still bowling and golfing into 2019.
