Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne Oren Abshier
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
Wayne O. Abshier, 96, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Josh Sikes will officiate. Burial will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Wayne Oren Abshier was born north of Maunie, Ill., on July 16, 1925, to Oren and Alma (Roser) Abshier. He was born at the home of his maternal grandparents, Fredrich and Florence Roser.
Wayne grew up in Maunie, Ill., and graduated from Carmi High School in Carmi, Ill., in 1943.
In September 1943, Wayne enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving until April 1946.
On April 3, 1948, Wayne married the love of his life, Lyna Mae Appel at her parents' (Homer and Neoma Appel) home in Carmi, Ill.
Wayne was baptized in 1951 at the Church of Christ in Lyons, Kan.
Wayne began working for Skelly Oil Company upon his honorable discharge from the USMC in April 1946. He worked as a field operator in Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska and New Mexico. Wayne retired in 1986, moving to Grand Island in 1989.
From Wayne and Lyna's marriage, two children were born, Lynda Sue (Larry) Lehn of Stromsburg and Morry (Debby) Abshier of Norfolk. Wayne had five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Wayne enjoyed life through sports. He played softball until he turned 60 years old. Wayne also enjoyed bowling and began golfing at age 61. Wayne shot a hole in one at age 90 and was still bowling and golfing into 2019.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Apfel Funeral Home
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Really appreciated your friendship and the good times. It is an honor for me to say good by with the VFW Honor Guard. Fair winds and following seas, my friend.
David Pieper
Friend
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results