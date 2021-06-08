PONTIAC, Ill. - Wayne Charles Hedges, 88, of Pontiac, Ill., passed away at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Per Wayne's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Central City Cemetery, Central City.

Memorials in honor of Wayne may be made to the Saunemin United Methodist Church or Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, Ill. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Lincoln to George W. and Naomi B. (Crawford) Hedges. He married Marjorie Ortegren on May 29, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2015.

Wayne and Marge lived and raised their family in the Central City community, where they farmed for many years. In 1987, they relocated to New Mexico, living in Albuquerque until October of 2006. They then moved to Saunemin, Ill., where they were involved in the Saunemin United Methodist Church. They later moved to Evenglow Lodge condos in Pontiac in 2013.

Wayne was a farm boy at heart and enjoyed the last 12 years keeping up with his area grandsons-in-law's farming operations. Wayne was an avid sports fan, hardly ever missing a Chicago Cubs game, and was so happy to get to visit Wrigley Field once in his life. He was a Nebraska Cornhusker through the good and the bad, and always kept tabs on any Cornhusker happenings.

Jigsaw puzzles were a favorite pastime of his and he lost count after the 200th puzzle. Many of them he would frame and give away.

He was a devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by a son, Dwight (Julie) Hedges of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; daughters, Marcia (Wayne) Redmond of Brookland, Ariz., and Sarah (Scott) Petersen of Pontiac, Ill.; grandchildren, Sarah (Ken) Lamkin, Tavis, Aaron, Emilee Redmond, Keeli (Zac) Wolfer, Kolby Hedges, Kelcee Hedges, Julie (Brandon) Sancken, Jamie (Eric) Smith, Kristopher (Shelby) Petersen, Lisa (Kevin) Moore and Lara Christopher (Josh Hinton); 29 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews who where very special to him; and brothers, John (Clarice) Hedges of Albuquerque, N.M., Gerald Hedges of Oklahoma City, Okla., Dale Hedges of Central City and Ned (Eola) Hedges of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; sisters-in-law, Kay Hedges, Bernadine Hedges, Melba Ortegren and Mildred Ortegren; and brothers-in-law, Raymond and Bud Ortegren.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.