Wayne Reynolds Krause, 95, of Grand Island, formerly of Washington, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. A service and celebration of Wayne's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.
Dad & Mom are together in heaven now, free to love and enjoy each other with renewed energy, hearing, vision, balance, and no pain! Hallelujah!
Melody Bywater
December 28, 2020
I feel blessed to have met Charlene and Wayne while they lived here in Longview. I was on a visitation committee with them. He was a kind, quiet man and I feel blessed to have known him Sending my sympathy to you. Maila Cadd
James Cadd
December 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Terry and Janice (Funkhauser) Barber
December 27, 2020
So Sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. It was good that he could return to Nebraska and be with family.
Thelma Betz
December 27, 2020
so sorry for your loss, He was a great guy.
Delwin Hyatt
December 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Wayne and Charlene complimented one another, so supportive of one another. Both terrific people feel blessed to get to know each one while they were living in Longview. They both have wonderful families
LaVonne Dawson
December 26, 2020
Soooo sorry for your loss. Ron worked many years with your mom and dad and has fond memories. Remember the good times!! Hugs!