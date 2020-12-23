Wayne Reynolds Krause, 95, of Grand Island, formerly of Washington, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

A service and celebration of Wayne's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.

More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.