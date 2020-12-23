Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne Reynolds Krause
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Wayne Reynolds Krause, 95, of Grand Island, formerly of Washington, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
A service and celebration of Wayne's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dad & Mom are together in heaven now, free to love and enjoy each other with renewed energy, hearing, vision, balance, and no pain! Hallelujah!
Melody Bywater
December 28, 2020
I feel blessed to have met Charlene and Wayne while they lived here in Longview. I was on a visitation committee with them. He was a kind, quiet man and I feel blessed to have known him Sending my sympathy to you. Maila Cadd
James Cadd
December 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Terry and Janice (Funkhauser) Barber
December 27, 2020
So Sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. It was good that he could return to Nebraska and be with family.
Thelma Betz
December 27, 2020
so sorry for your loss, He was a great guy.
Delwin Hyatt
December 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Wayne and Charlene complimented one another, so supportive of one another. Both terrific people feel blessed to get to know each one while they were living in Longview. They both have wonderful families
LaVonne Dawson
December 26, 2020
Soooo sorry for your loss. Ron worked many years with your mom and dad and has fond memories. Remember the good times!! Hugs!
Janet and Ron Kulhanek
December 25, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results