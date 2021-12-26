Wendell M. Land, 81, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at home after a long fight with COPD.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Livingston Sondermann Funeral Home. The service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfhVBVRegU_3S7w9nUxfu6Q.
Burial will be at Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Wendell was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Marquette to McKinley and Faye (Campbell) Land. He was raised and educated in Hamilton County, graduating from Central City High School in 1959. After graduation, he worked on his sister's dairy farm outside of Central City.
Wendell entered the United States Army in 1962. He went to basic training at Fort Hood, Texas. He was stationed at Dachau, Germany, and was honorably discharged in 1965.
On July 22, 1966, Wendell was united in marriage to Victoria Sue (Holtorf) Land. Two sons, Samuel Land and Matt Land, were born into this marriage. Wendell and Vicky divorced in 1977.
Wendell was united in marriage to Peggy (Gifford) Raber on June 11, 1979, in Grand Island. Wendell was employed at Foster Lumber in Central City and Johnson Cashway in Grand Island retiring in 2002. In retirement, Wendell enjoyed the outdoors and woodworking.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Peggy of 42 years; sons, Samuel Land of Tuscon, Arizona, and Matt (Lanette) Land of Tuscon, Arizona; stepchildren, Bryan (Traci) Raber of Kissimmee, Florida, and Amy Raber of Grand Island; grandchildren, Ashley (Joshua) Dalland, Ricky Raber, Christopher Raber, Amanda Raber, Erik Raber, Elizabeth Raber, Jonathan Raber, Jarrod Land and Makana Land; great-grandchildren, Hailey Dalland, Hunter Dalland, Hannah Dalland and Maddox Koziol; sisters, Betty Person of Grand Island, Patti (Frank) Gottuso of Iowa, Janelle Mort of Indiana, and Maxine Beckstrom of Stromsburg.
Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Virgil, Donald and Jerry and five sisters, Dorothy, Ethel, Phyllis, Donna and Virginia. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 26, 2021.