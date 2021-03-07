Wilbur D. Hillman, 86, of Grand Island passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Paster Daniel Bremer will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 8, at All Faiths Funeral Home. For the protection of those most vulnerable, we ask that face masks continue to be worn.
Wilbur was born on March 13, 1934, to Theodore and Edna (Hodde) Hillman in Seward, where he was raised and received his education. After graduating from Seward High School, Wilbur proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On June 8, 1969, Wilbur was united in marriage to Velma Davies. One child was blessed into this union. Over the years, Wilbur was a truck driver before moving into the propane industry, and ultimately becoming the janitor at Trinity Lutheran Church. He retired from this position in 1996.
In his free time, Wilbur enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He also enjoyed grilling and going fishing. Wilbur had an affinity for cement, and for laying cement all around his property. He was coined a "cementaholic" by his son.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Ted (Nikki) Hillman of Lincoln; and two grandchildren, Alexis and Eli.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister, Dona (Bob) Richling.
Memorials are suggested to Concordia Seward or the Wounded Warrior Project
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.