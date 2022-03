Wilbur D. Hillman, 86, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Paster Daniel Bremer will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. For the protection of those most vulnerable, we ask that face masks continue to be worn. More information will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 3, 2021.