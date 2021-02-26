ORD - William K. "Bill" Long, 92, of Ord passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastor Glenda Pearson will officiate. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church, Grandview Assisted Living Center or the donor's choice.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service.

William Kizer Long was born July 23, 1928, at Stella, Mo., to Lewis and Ola (Patton) Long. When he was 7, the family moved to Franklin. Bill was baptized and confirmed at the Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin, and was a 1946 graduate of Franklin High School.

On Jan. 29, 1950, Bill was united in marriage to Val Jean Eckhoff at Macon.

As a young man, Bill worked for his uncle at the Pool Hall in Franklin and then Dutton Construction. The majority of his career was with the Bureau of Reclamation. During his 39 years with the Bureau, Bill lived and worked in Nebraska, Kansas, Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota; he then settled in Ord. Neb.

Bill was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Ord Elks Lodge and Ord Golf Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golf and playing cards. Bill took pride in his lawn and garden. He was well known for a beautiful and immaculate yard.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Val Jean of Ord; a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Becky Long of Minot, N.D.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and David Schlosser of Edgeley, N.D., and Pamela and Mark Sulentic of Greenwood; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Kenny, Keith, Omar and Bob Long; and a sister, Lola Meyer.

Published by The Grand Island Independent from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2021.