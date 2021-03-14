To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I was saddened to hear the news of Bill's passing. He truly was a dear guy and I know you all must miss him dreadfully. My heart goes out to you...I know what this feels like, unfortunately.
Nancy Maulsby
May 3, 2021
Hugs to Ann and the family.
William Lyons
April 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this, prayers to the faimly. I loved to work for him, he was quit a charm. Rest in peace bill.
Cheryl morrison
March 29, 2021
Ann,
Deepest sympathies from Marsha and I. We both remember fondly your friendship during your time here in Scottsbluff. I was just by your house in the wildcats a month or so ago and thought of you. In one of those mysteries of the cosmos, Bill's picture showed up on my possible friend's facebook feed just this afternoon. When I clicked on the picture to get current information, I learned of his death. I ascribe the coincidence to particle entanglement and am thankful that our particles were entangled years ago. Best to you, Alex , and Sara.
Dick and Marsha Meyer
March 22, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Bills passing.. Great guy and such a laugh and sense of humor. Wonderful Doctor with a wonderful family. He will be missed.
Brian and Carey Hamilton
March 21, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Annabelle, and family for the loss of Bill. I feel like I know all of you because of all of Bill´s many Christmas letters sparkling with his incandescent wit and gentle humor. i met Bill in our freshman year in Lincoln and we became instant friends. There will never be another man who could measure up to the generous personality and good humor he possessed. Having known him I am a better man and he will greatly missed by all.
Robert Noecker
March 20, 2021
I was a filmmaker for years and when someone important in my life is gone (even though we didn´t stay in close touch), I run their "movie" in my head for days. If you knew Bill like I knew Bill, you can see the images I´m enjoying. Better times were not to be had - trouble and fun rapped together, everyone welcome, friendships lasting, small of stature, a giant of personality, humor, and loyalty. He was there ... we all knew it, he knew that we knew it. Incredible legacy of true friendships. I´m better because of him.
Jeff McCullough
March 17, 2021
Having been genealogy buddies for many years, I send sympathy to Bill's immediate family whom I don't know directly at all but I do "know" a lot about his and your ancestors - stories always laced with Bill's humor. He will be missed by many that you don't know but who thank you for sharing him with his genealogy friends.
Lynn Bryan Trowbridge
March 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy in your loss of Bill. He was a great friend and we spent many hours working on our genealogical research while in Salt Lake City, as well as when we met in Boston for various meetings regarding NEHGS "doings". He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Priscilla C. Greenlees
March 17, 2021
Bill was my fist friend at NEHGS when I first came on the Board. He was a fun and gracious man.
Gina Hamister -NEHGS
March 17, 2021
Sympathy from Maine. I knew Bill from our frequent meetings and travels together with his work for the New England Historic Genealogical Society. His warmth and good humor made every occasion with him special. He will be greatly missed. Toby Webb
Morrison D Webb
March 17, 2021
Bill was a man of wit and humor. I enjoyed his presence at the "lunch bunch" where we met daily at the hospital cafeteria for many years. A very knowledgeable and informative character! God BLess him and his family.
Les Hake
March 17, 2021
Bill was probably my first friend in life, his parents knew my folks even before their marriage. As soon as we began to talk, we were teasing each other and, at the same time, making fun of others. Although younger then I, Bill introduced me to literary satire and a sublime view of the world and the people who paraded before our eyes! What a long, strange trip it has been! We are all of us, just "walking each other home" And sometimes you are highly blessed with extraordinary companions, however brief. I hope that "Swampy" thought at least a fraction of, me, as much as I did of him! I'll miss him until I die !
Jerry L Lippincott
March 16, 2021
Sympathy to the Marsh family
Dick Gorgen
March 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family during this time. Dr Marsh will be missed. We used to converse almost daily as he arrived or left the hospital. Dr always had a smile for me.
Roberta K Seaman
March 16, 2021
A Great Friend. He will be missed. A brilliant person with many talents
Lawrence Hake
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bill. He was always so friendly and upbeat! Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers!
Diane Kenyon
March 15, 2021
Dear Annabelle, Alex, and Sarahbelle: We are so sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. We have 50+ memories to hold onto. Holding all of you in love and light. Jan and Artie
Jan and Artie Jihnson
March 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sherry Marshall
March 14, 2021
My sympathy and prayers to Ann, Sarah, Alex, & your families. Growing up at all the family gatherings, he and I were the only 2 our age. His wit was amazing, his Christmas letters were satirical art works, his geneology work is a legacy left for all of us, and his love of life and family was always evident! So sad for all! Love, Diane
Diane Beach
March 14, 2021
Intelligent creativity and contagious enthusiasm. Incredible memories of great times with a good friend. Never a dull moment, always fun to had.
RIP Bill.