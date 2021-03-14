Bill was probably my first friend in life, his parents knew my folks even before their marriage. As soon as we began to talk, we were teasing each other and, at the same time, making fun of others. Although younger then I, Bill introduced me to literary satire and a sublime view of the world and the people who paraded before our eyes! What a long, strange trip it has been! We are all of us, just "walking each other home" And sometimes you are highly blessed with extraordinary companions, however brief. I hope that "Swampy" thought at least a fraction of, me, as much as I did of him! I'll miss him until I die !

Jerry L Lippincott March 16, 2021