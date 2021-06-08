Menu
William Fred Prentice
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
William Fred Prentice, 67, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at the Ansley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Nellie Furrow.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He was born on May 2, 1954, in Omaha to Charles L. Sr. and Darleen E. (Mingus) Prentice. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Ansley Cemetery
NE
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Uncle Bill. Take care of momma. Love always your niece Lynn
Lynn Rascon
Family
June 11, 2021
