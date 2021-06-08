William Fred Prentice, 67, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at the Ansley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Nellie Furrow.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He was born on May 2, 1954, in Omaha to Charles L. Sr. and Darleen E. (Mingus) Prentice. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.