William Fred Prentice, 67, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at the Ansley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Nellie Furrow. Livingston-
Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Williams was born May 2, 1954, in Omaha to Charles L. Sr. and Darleen E. (Mingus) Prentice. He attended school in Lexington. He spent many years as an over-the-road trucker and he enjoyed fishing in his free time.
He is survived by his siblings, Bob (Donna) Prentice, Connie (Clyde) Applegarth, Charlotte Mizner, Nellie (Gene) Furrow and Charles (Linda) Eacker; stepbrother, Bobby McAlevy; two daughters; a son; special friend, Judy Wrehe; uncle and aunt, Ralph and Judy Mingus; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; stepfather, Duane McAlevy; sisters, Esther Applegarth and Dorothy Carter; and great-niece, Gretchen Furrow.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.