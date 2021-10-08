William Joe Sanders, 61, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. He was born Oct. 11, 1959, in Omaha to Ben Sanders and Judy Wiggle. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; two daughters, Billie Joe and Serina Sanders; his partner, Brenda Gipson; sister, Tammy Zornes; two brothers, Ben and Ronnie; and stepson, Jakob Gipson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 8, 2021.
Goodbye my brother. It has been awhile since I saw you and I was trying to get ahold of you. I know you are rocking in heaven. I will miss you till we see each other again. Time goes by in the blink of an eye. My sympathies to your family. Later my friend.
Ralph Lee Kite
Friend
December 20, 2021
I met William and Brenda at the Sun Motel in Henderson, Nebraska. I became really good friends with them. I thought a lot of both of them. They were more like Family. He is going to be Missed by all that knew him and Loved him. He is no longer in pain. He is restung in God's Loving Arms. Godspeed William!! Brenda cherish all of your Memoried of you and William.Love You Brenda! My Thoughts and Prayers are with all of you!!