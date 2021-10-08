William Joe Sanders, 61, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

He was born Oct. 11, 1959, in Omaha to Ben Sanders and Judy Wiggle.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; two daughters, Billie Joe and Serina Sanders; his partner, Brenda Gipson; sister, Tammy Zornes; two brothers, Ben and Ronnie; and stepson, Jakob Gipson.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 8, 2021.