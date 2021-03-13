BROKEN BOW - Winifred Joyce, 86, of Broken Bow passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow, with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, with Garry Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Broken Bow.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, with family greeting from 5 to 7, at Govier Brothers Chapel.

Winifred was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Manchester, England, to Arthur and Mary Emma (Madeley) Shepherd. Winifred was the youngest of eight children. She attended St. Augustine's Girls School in Manchester.

Winifred married Thomas Joyce in Manchester on June 10, 1954. They came to the United States and lived in Spalding, Thomas's hometown, before moving to Broken Bow to raise their two sons and two daughters. She always longed to return to England because of her heritage.

Winnie worked at the Broken Bow Elks Club as a waitress before beginning her career at Becton Dickinson in 1970. She retired after 36 years in 2006. While working at BD she made many lifelong friends and enjoyed the yearly BD picnics.

Winnie's love for animals went beyond dogs and cats. Tom and Winnie owned cows for a while, and she had names for all of them. Winnie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Winifred is survived by her two daughters, Janet Coffman of Ansley and Julie (Tim) Kettleborough of Hastings; a sister-in-law, Lille Shepherd, of Manchester, England; four grandchildren, Amber Coffman of Hastings, Jesse Coffman of Kearney, Ammie Joyce (Roger) of Hastings and Ashly McAlevy (Isaac) of Hastings; a stepgrandson, Dustin Kettleborough (Christina) of Ansley; seven great-grandchildren, Kinleigh, Kyler, Kason, Bradyn, Mason, Karlee and Braxton; and numerous nieces and nephews in England.

Winifred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; two sons, Gary and Stephen; four brothers and three sisters.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 13, 2021.