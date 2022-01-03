Zita M. Gayer, 94, of Fenton, Mo., formerly of Grand Island, Neb., died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Fenton.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Zita is survived by children Mark and Deb of St. Louis, Yvonne of Chicago, Rob and Karen of Omaha, and grandson Matt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Jess Gayer, daughter Becky, and grandson Tony.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.