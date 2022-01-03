Menu
Zita M. Gayer
Zita M. Gayer, 94, of Fenton, Mo., formerly of Grand Island, Neb., died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Fenton.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Zita is survived by children Mark and Deb of St. Louis, Yvonne of Chicago, Rob and Karen of Omaha, and grandson Matt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Jess Gayer, daughter Becky, and grandson Tony.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.
Yvonne & family, My sincerest condolences in the passing of your mother Zita. I have so many fond & fun memories of working with Zita in Physical Therapy when she would be in St. Francis or when I would see her at her home on Broadwell! She was such a character & we shared many laughs! Over the past 24 years I've met some pretty special people but Zita is right there at the top!! Loved that little lady!! So sorry to hear of her passing. I can only imagine the wonderful memories you all share of her! .....thoughts & prayers!
Hillary Gooder
January 4, 2022
