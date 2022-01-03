Yvonne & family, My sincerest condolences in the passing of your mother Zita. I have so many fond & fun memories of working with Zita in Physical Therapy when she would be in St. Francis or when I would see her at her home on Broadwell! She was such a character & we shared many laughs! Over the past 24 years I've met some pretty special people but Zita is right there at the top!! Loved that little lady!! So sorry to hear of her passing. I can only imagine the wonderful memories you all share of her! .....thoughts & prayers!

Hillary Gooder January 4, 2022