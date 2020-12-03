Menu
Search
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Zola G. Randall
1922 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1922
DIED
December 2, 2020
Zola G. Randall, 98, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Greeley Care Home in Greeley.
There will be no services.
Zola was born Aug. 25, 1922, to Albert and Hazel (Carr) Heese at Melbourne, S.D.
She attended school in Keya Paha County and Springview, graduating in 1939. She was united in marriage to Everett Randall on Aug. 1, 1941, at Ainsworth. She worked at the Nebraska Veterans Home and USave Market until retirement.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Pauline) Randall and Richard (Janean) Randall; three grandchildren, Scott (Melanie) Randall, Stacy (Jamie) Simmerman and Cory (Stephanie) Randall; five great-grandchildren, Morgan Powell, Mason Powell, Mitch Powell, Treyton Randall and Taryn Randall; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Logan and Baillie Simmerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Paul Eichenberger.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.