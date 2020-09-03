"Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come." - Rabindranath Tagore

Abraham 'Abe' Pachikara, a devoted father, a loving son, an extraordinary brother, an outstanding friend, a cherished cousin, and a treasured nephew died peacefully at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle. He was 58.

Abe was born in Kerala, India. He spent his formative years in Manitoba, Canada and Murphysboro. He excelled academically, earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He worked tirelessly in his professional life, holding senior level positions at Digitas and Microsoft.

Abe's motto was, "Nothing is worth more than this day." He embraced the moment with reverence, resolve, and a childlike curiosity that drew others in. Abe was as enchanted by Kahlil Gibran's musings as he was by the local taco truck and, when given a chance, described them with equal gusto.

For Abe, connecting with family and friends is what mattered most. He did it with a broad smile and a hearty laugh, living up to his Indian name "Santhosh." It means happiness. He was dedicated to his parents and forged a dynamic path for his two younger sisters. Abe was the spoke in the wheel for his 40-plus cousins and was considered a younger sibling to his parents' brothers and sisters. Fatherhood gave Abe's life the most meaning, and he raised his sons, Paul and Sidd, with the joy of a child at play. Scout trips, cross country meets, and international travel with his boys took priority, and his greatest purpose was to prepare them for life.

Abe was eloquent and artistic. He was an unparalleled storyteller with an elephant's memory. He used those gifts to teach, engage, and entertain those around him. He wielded his camera like a magic wand. With it, he captured the richness of life like only he could. Abe made the ordinary (like family snoozing on the couch) extraordinary and the extraordinary (candid wedding pictures) ordinary. Photography revealed his sensitivity, deep curiosity, and reverence for everyday life.

Abe was deeply spiritual and explored the teachings of many spiritual leaders, which steadied him during his cancer journey. He loved to paraphrase French philosopher, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin saying, "We are not human beings on a spiritual journey. We are spiritual beings on a human journey." Looking back, that seems most apropos as Abe embraced the journey throughout his rich life.

Abe is survived by his sons, Paul aged 18 and Sidd aged 17; his mother, Mary (Rohini); his sister, Cynthia; his sister, Susan, and brother-in-law, Chris.

He was predeceased by his father, Punoose Pachikara, who passed away in 2017.

Abe's funeral will be at 11 a.m. Pacific Time and 1 p.m. Central Time and 2 p.m. Easter Time Friday, Sept. 4, in St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington. The service will be live streamed and recorded. Event Link: https:/venue.streamspot.com/eventjMxNzk3MQ==Broadcast Password: 4321.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Caring for Cambodia or Food for the Poor.