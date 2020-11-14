MURPHYSBORO -- Ada Ellen (Logan) Heller died Nov. 12, 2020, peacefully at home in Murphysboro.

She was born March 31, 1926, in rural Henderson County, Illinois, to Thomas Emmet Logan and Iva Mae Burrell, ninth of 11 children.

Ada married Lowell Quin Heller on Feb. 24, 1944.

Ada and Lowell had four children, James Lowell Heller (1945- February 2020, Sherry), De Soto; Edward Joe Heller (1946, Joyce) Murphysboro; Kathleen Joan McBride (1946-James), Phoenix, and Julie Ellen Heller, (1953, Dennis), Mount Vernon.

Ada was preceded in death by her husband Lowell (1922-2019); her parents; and her son, James. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Ada was born in poverty in the Great Depression. Her dream was to escape and her path she knew to be education. College was interrupted in 1944. Ada and Lowell raised their family on a small Knox County farm, raising all their own food before it was popular and chemicals came along, organic before the word was known. In 1959 Ada started college again by driving 40 miles each way to attend a night class. In 1961 Ada and Lowell moved their family and farm to Jackson County and Ada and Lowell went back to college full time, earning their bachelor's and master's degrees, Ada's in elementary education in 1964, when she began teaching in Murphysboro. She received her master's degree in special education in 1967 and taught in the gifted program. She retired in 1991. Ada was known for helping under-performing students see their potential.

Throughout her life Ada was a talented seamstress, known for her elaborate square dance dresses. She was a lifetime quilter, participated in many quilting shows and warming many hearts with her wedding and baby quilts.

Ada was a 59-year member of the United Methodist Church, Murphysboro, and a lifetime member of Jackson County Homemakers and Jackson County Retired Teachers Association.

A private family burial service will be conducted.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, 1500 Pine Street, Murphysboro or to the Murphysboro CUSD 186 Education Foundation 593 Ava Road, Murphysboro, IL 62966; www.CUSD186foundation.org To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.