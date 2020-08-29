JOHNSTON CITY - Adrianna Abba, 82, passed away at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in St. Paul's Catholic Church in Johnston City, with Father Brian Barker officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City. Because of Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Adrianna was born on March 10, 1938, in Johnston City, the daughter of Virgil H. and Catherine (Gagliano) Borchelt. She married Joseph Abba on Sept. 3, 1960, in Johnston City. Adrianna was a full time homemaker, who loved caring for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In later years she was a dedicated care giver to her parents and aunts. Adrianna was a member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church and the church choir for more than 20 years. She loved caring for her flowers and watching her hummingbirds. She enjoyed camping and boating with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by one daughter, Tina Kosco and husband, Jim, of Johnston City; a son, Steven Abba of Springfield; grandchildren, Rebekah (Kyle) and Zack (Madisen); a brother-in-law, John Charles Abba of Stiritz; a sister-in-law, Lena Abba of Herrin; nieces and nephews, Camy Clark and husband, Mike, Mike Abba and wife, Kristy, Louis Abba and wife, Gwen, Kenneth Borchelt and fiancée Danette, Kim Murray and husband, Mike; several great- nieces and nephews; and her fur-baby, Milly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Joanna Abba; a brother, Virgil W. Borchelt; and a brother-in-law, Angelo Abba.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the St. Francis Care Animal Shelter.

