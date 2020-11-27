CARTERVILLE -- Anna Morris, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home, with her husband by her side, following a brief illness.

Anna was a lifelong educator, having spent a majority of her career as a teacher at Herrin High School. She served 24 years as legislative liaison for the State and Williamson County Chapter of the Retired Teachers' Association; and as the scholarship chair for the Carbondale branch of the American Association of University Women. She enthusiastically followed the growth and advancement of her former students and frequently personally encouraged them. Recently, she received an anonymous letter from one living in California who noted, "Thank you for your presence, your kindness, and your caring. You were a class act."

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, David Morris; foster mother, "Mother Mary" Wilcoxen; brother, Roger McIntyre; brothers-in-law, Edward (Norma) and Roger (Ella) Morris; foster sisters, Winona McKinney, Barbara Casto, and Tina Barnette; and several very special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a beloved group of relatives and friends.

Anna was a devoted wife who loved people, birds and animals, plants, and the scenic vistas she photographed in her travels. She lived a full and happy life and wished to convey her thanks and appreciation to those who enhanced her journey.

Private arrangements are under the direction of Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, Illinois and Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite cause.

