It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, Barbara Ann Kigin, of Marion, on Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 87.

Barbara was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Springfield, Illinois, to Raymond and Lillian Kyle. She grew up in Terre Haute, Indiana, the eldest of four children, and only daughter.

When Barbara was 3 years old, she told her mother that she wanted to be a nurse. After graduating as valedictorian of St. Patrick's High School, she attended St. Anthony's Hospital School of Nursing in Terre Haute, Indiana, where she was awarded her nursing cap in 1954. What followed was a lifetime devotion to caring for patients, particularly mothers and their newborn babies as an obstetric nurse in a career that spanned more than 30 years.

Barbara married the love of her life, James "Jim" Kigin on July 28, 1954. They started their family in Terre Haute and later settled in Marion, where they raised eight children. Barbara and Jim were married 49 years before his passing in 2003. Wherever there was the one, there was the other - hand in hand, faithfully committed and devoted to one another. We, her children, find comfort in knowing that our mother and father lived together in happiness and now rest together in peace.

In retirement, Barbara loved to garden and enjoyed her membership in the Marion Women's Garden Club where she made wonderful friendships. Spending time with family and loved ones was what she cherished most. At family gatherings, she could always be seen holding a grandchild. She had a special way of making each person feel important and equally loved.

The greatest gift she leaves behind is her religious faith and her loving devotion to family. A long-time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Barbara served as Eucharistic minister, was involved with the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Saint Joseph Women's Guild and the Daughters of Isabella. She also sang in the church choir. As children we can remember her quietly saying the words, "Hail Mary, full of grace…" because one of her greatest comforts was reciting the rosary daily. She never left home without one. We will always remember her strong faith, her kind, gentle, loving spirit, and her good sense of humor.

Barbara was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, James "Jim" Kigin; her parents, Raymond and Lillian Kyle; brother, Larry Kyle; and brother-in-law, Daniel Brondi.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her children, Diane (Mike) Truran, Mike (Janice) Kigin, Mary-Jane Bradley (Bussy Davis), Teresa (Casey) Hill; Tom Kigin, Emily Chamness (Randy Davis), Rosie (Lance) Gribble, and Larry (Pattie) Kigin. She is also survived by those who called her "Nana." These include 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two loving brothers, Mike (Beverly) Kyle of Phoenix, Arizona, and George Kyle (Richard) of Long Beach, California; and sister-in- law, Carol Kyle of Nashville, Tennessee.

She will be sadly missed by many other family members and close friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. Internment will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion. The family has requested to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion Garden Club and/or "Marion Cultural and Civic Center and mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.