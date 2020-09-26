Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Gale Brock

MARION -- Barbara Gale Brock, 85, formerly of Marion, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Allure of Prophetstown.

Barbara was born Oct. 28, 1934, in Marion, the daughter of Jesse Ray and Edith (Atwood) Adams.

She married Wendell Brock and he preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2005.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Marion.

While living in Michigan she worked at the State Hospital and later she worked at Lazurus in West Virginia.

Survivors include her sons, Steven Smith (Roberta) of Geneseo, and Brian Smith (Kim) of Prophetstown; five grandchildren, Stephanie Hancks, Robert Smith, Nick Crocker (Keirra), Jaimee Wolf, Rebekah Gravila (Michael); eight great- grandchildren, Samantha Hancks, Caleb Wolf, Khloee Wolf, Cash Wolf, Kenley Crocker, Ella Crocker, Ava Gravila, Hattie Jo Gravila; brother, Charles Wayne Adams of Texas; sister, Donna Jones (John) of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendell Brock; brothers, Harold Adams, Paul Adams; and sisters, Betty Ford and Virginia Vinson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, with Dr. Bob Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

For those who prefer memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church of Marion. Envelopes will available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 N. Market St., Marion, IL 62959.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.