MURPHYSBORO -- Barbara Jean Harry "Barb" of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lonoke, Arkansas, after an extended illness.

She was born in Murphysboro, in 1931, to Harvey and Ellie Mae Mohler and married her high school sweetheart, Dale Harry, on Dec. 30, 1950. She and Dale left Murphysboro and moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1965.

In 1972, Barbara went to work for Neurology Associates, P.A. and retired 24 years later, a fulfilling career working with the many talented neurologists. The patients were always welcomed by her warm smile and compassionate nature. She will be missed by all who knew her. All were welcome in her life with open arms and her generosity knew no limits, always smiling with the patience of a saint. When not caring for all the children, she was exercising with her friends or working the crossword puzzles and reading.

Surviving are one daughter, Gayle Nix of Sherwood, Arkansas; one son, Kent Harry (Kathy) of Tyler, Texas; and daughter-in-law, Johnnie Sue Harry of Sherwood, Texas. Also surviving her are eight grandchildren, Callie Harry House, Ross Harry, Philip Harry, Stephanie Nix Calloway, Melissa Nix Cintron, Gregory Harry, Rebecca Harry Bedell and Stacy Graff; and 16 great-grandchildren, Kayle, Selena, Adelaide, Eleanor, Julia, Tyler, Sadie, Jax, Chace, Beyla, Aven, Scottlyn, Case, Emma, Alex and one to be named in October.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Harry; son, Michael Harry; daughter-in-law, Sarai Harry; and son-in-law, Steve Nix.

A special acknowledgement goes to all the wonderful caregivers at Lonoke Health and Rehab Center in Lonoke, Arkansas for their love and special care during her stay. "The family sincerely appreciates the love you showed our sweet mother."

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice.

There will be a private family service and her remains will be placed beside her husband in Murphysboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Owens Funeral Home.

