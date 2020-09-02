Benita Kay (Carnahan) Jennings, 71, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her caregiver's home in Peru.

A celebration of life will be announced and will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Benita was born March 15, 1949, in Eldorado to Benjamin and Annabelle (Martin) Carnahan.

Benita was a 1967 graduate of Equality High School.

She retired from Lucent Technologies where she was employed for 30 years.

Benita loved her garden and flowers, the outdoors, animals, fishing, country music and her family, most especially the Martin family reunion.

The family is very grateful for the care provided by her friend and caregiver, Michelle Bishop.

Survivors include three children, Paula Barr and her husband, Mike, of Pensacola, Florida, Kurtis Jennings and his wife, Radka of Naples, Florida, and Travis Jennings of Mendota; five grandchildren, Branden Jennings of Clarksville, Tennessee, Alexandria Barr of Pensacola, Florida, Anna Barr of Carbondale, Scarlett Jennings of Naples, Florida, and Adriana Jennings of Yorkville; two sisters, Judy Thompson of Dyer, Indiana, and Frances Brown-Taylor of Harrisburg; two nieces, Donna Jones and Jennifer Klein; and one nephew, Jason Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.