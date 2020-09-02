Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Benita Kay Jennings

Benita Kay (Carnahan) Jennings, 71, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her caregiver's home in Peru.

A celebration of life will be announced and will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Benita was born March 15, 1949, in Eldorado to Benjamin and Annabelle (Martin) Carnahan.

Benita was a 1967 graduate of Equality High School.

She retired from Lucent Technologies where she was employed for 30 years.

Benita loved her garden and flowers, the outdoors, animals, fishing, country music and her family, most especially the Martin family reunion.

The family is very grateful for the care provided by her friend and caregiver, Michelle Bishop.

Survivors include three children, Paula Barr and her husband, Mike, of Pensacola, Florida, Kurtis Jennings and his wife, Radka of Naples, Florida, and Travis Jennings of Mendota; five grandchildren, Branden Jennings of Clarksville, Tennessee, Alexandria Barr of Pensacola, Florida, Anna Barr of Carbondale, Scarlett Jennings of Naples, Florida, and Adriana Jennings of Yorkville; two sisters, Judy Thompson of Dyer, Indiana, and Frances Brown-Taylor of Harrisburg; two nieces, Donna Jones and Jennifer Klein; and one nephew, Jason Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.