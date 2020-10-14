Menu
Betty Ann Armstrong

CARTERVILLE -- Betty Ann Armstrong, 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Parkway Manor Nursing Home in Marion.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, in First Christian Church of Herrin, with Pastors Eric Lam and Ron Henwood officiating. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 14, 2020.
