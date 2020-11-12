HURST -- Betty L. "Meam" Parker, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Betty was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late James Truman and Minnie (Clark) Martin.

She married Homer Parker on Dec. 30, 1965, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They shared more than 54 years of marriage.

She is survived by her children, Betty (Tom) Robison, and Nancy (Dennis) Juvers; grandchildren, Tommy Robison, Randy (Katie) Robison, Brian (Tammy) Juvers, and Kyle (Meggie) Juvers; seven great-grandchildren, Christopher, Sabrina, Ellie, Charlotte, Michael Robison, Nolan and Miles Juvers; siblings, Allen (Vera) Martin, Ann Kinder, Beth (Gene) Herndon, Lee (Barb) Martin; stepchildren, David (Barbara) Parker, Mary (Joe) Gordon, Anna (Nort) Epley and several stepgrandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other dear relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Parker; parents, James and Minnie Martin; daughter, Melvina Sue Howard; brother, Jim Martin; sisters, Kay West and Ethel Glander.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 13, at Walker Funeral Home of Hurst. All CDC rules of social distancing will be followed. It is asked attendees wear a mask. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Blairsville Cemetery.

Walker Funeral Home of Hurst is entrusted with arrangements.