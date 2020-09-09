ROYALTON -- Betty Opal Ebbs, 94, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Betty was born Nov. 23, 1925 in Sparta to Frank Wilson and Pearl (Schellenger) Adams.

Her first marriage was to Charles "Shag" Crouch for 16 years. He preceded her in death October of 1965. She married James Donald Ebbs June 23, 1969, in Carbondale. He survives in Royalton.

Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Steve Collins of Marion; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Pam Crouch of Harlingen, Texas, and Jim and Chris Crouch of Gilbert, Arizona; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Her parents; a brother and four sisters preceded her in death.

Mrs. Ebbs was a member of the Royalton First Baptist Church.

She retired in 1984 as a teacher and guidance counselor at the Carbondale Community High School.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Ebbs will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale, with Pastor Ron Knox officiating. There will be no visitation, family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery prior to the services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin for their care and compassion of Betty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Royalton First Baptist Church, 709 East Third St., Royalton, IL 62983. For more information, visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com.