Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Opal Ebbs

ROYALTON -- Betty Opal Ebbs, 94, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Betty was born Nov. 23, 1925 in Sparta to Frank Wilson and Pearl (Schellenger) Adams.

Her first marriage was to Charles "Shag" Crouch for 16 years. He preceded her in death October of 1965. She married James Donald Ebbs June 23, 1969, in Carbondale. He survives in Royalton.

Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Steve Collins of Marion; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Pam Crouch of Harlingen, Texas, and Jim and Chris Crouch of Gilbert, Arizona; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Her parents; a brother and four sisters preceded her in death.

Mrs. Ebbs was a member of the Royalton First Baptist Church.

She retired in 1984 as a teacher and guidance counselor at the Carbondale Community High School.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Ebbs will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale, with Pastor Ron Knox officiating. There will be no visitation, family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery prior to the services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin for their care and compassion of Betty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Royalton First Baptist Church, 709 East Third St., Royalton, IL 62983. For more information, visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vantrease Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.