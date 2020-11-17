Menu
Bonnie J. Slaughter Hester

Carbondale -- Bonnie J. Slaughter Hester, 76 of Peoria passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. at Methodist Medical Center.

There will be two services to celebrate Bonnie's incredible life. A funeral and burial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, in Carbondale, at Jackson Funeral Home, 306 Wall Street. A walk through visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Peoria, at Christ Lutheran School 1311 S. Faraday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pastor Karl Eckhoff of Christ Lutheran Church will officiate both services.

Covid-19 regulations for gathering will be strictly followed. In addition to flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Bonnie's name to the following charities: American Red Cross, the Heart of Illinois United Way, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 17, 2020.
