DE SOTO - Brian Walley, 35, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

The only child of Ron and Laura Walley, Brian graduated from Waukegan High School, where he played trumpet and performed in plays. He graduated from Logan Community College and attended SIU, studying metallurgy, concentrating in blacksmithing. He enjoyed pounding on metal and taking part in medieval fighting as a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism.

Brian was a customer advocate at Blue Crosslue Shield in Marion.

Just before his 17th birthday, Brian was hit by a truck, suffering great bodily harm. He fought his way back from those injuries, but lately the constant, increasing pain proved too arduous. Brian could no longer find his way through that pain.

He left behind his grieving parents, maternal grandmother, Marlene Roteman, all of Gurnee; three uncles, four aunts and eight cousins. He also leaves behind his best friend and chosen "sister," Stephanie McDivitt, her husband, Brandon, and their baby, Willow, who will miss her "Uncle Grumpy."

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Brian's life will be in the future.