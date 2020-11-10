CAPE GIRARDEAU -- Bruce L. Agne, age 84 of Anna, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

He was born May 24, 1936 in Bellville, the son of August and Evelyn (Nesbit) Agne. He married Estelle Irene Mauck on June 8, 1961. She preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 2006.

Bruce is survived by his children, Julie Peterson of Cape Coral, Florida, Jeff Agne of Anna, Phyllis (Wim) Lippers of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kayli Peterson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Braden Peterson of Cape Coral, Florida, Elaine Lippers of Marietta, Georgia, Erin, Evelyn and Willem Lippers; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends; his special friend, Susan Hase and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Estelle Irene Agne; and brother, Ronald B. Agne.

Bruce was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anna for many years. He attended the Vocational Technical Institute of Southern Illinois University. He was retired Chief Engineer and Vice President of Production at Transcraft Corporation in Anna for thirty five years.

Bruce was a charter member of the Bishop John Neumann Council #6968 of the Knights of Columbus. He held several offices throughout the years at the local level, was District Deputy (recipient of the Star District Award), and served as the State Charitable Gift Co-Ordinator. He was a competitive shooter in his later years in skeet and sporting clays.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anna with Father Uriel Salamanca officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov., 13, 2020 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anna. Face coverings will be required and social distancing requirements will be observed.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville (https:/tst.snows.orgontact-us/support/), or St. Mary Catholic Church in Anna.

Envelopes will be available at the church and the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.

