HERRIN -- Carl Laverne "Bud" Horn, 80, passed away at 11:51 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Herrin Hospital. Bud was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Herrin, to Henry William Horn and Marian Irene (Tripp) Smith. They preceded him in death.

Bud graduated from Herrin High School in 1958. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and began his 30-year career in teaching band in Norris City, Sparta, and eventually landed in the Zeigler-Royalton School District. He received a Master's Degree in Education Administration in 1976 from SIU. He successfully coached sports for 25 years including boys' basketball, girls' basketball and softball; leading his teams to multiple conference and regional championships.

In 1963 he married Patricia Cruse. After teaching together, they retired in 1994 and drove to 49 states collecting pictures of the state capitols. He spent many years of his life at the ballfield either cutting the grass, lining the fields, hitting fly balls or golf balls, coaching, or watching his grandkids play from the sidelines which is what he loved to do.

Bud was an avid Cardinals fan for his entire life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Horn of Herrin; daughter, Karla Horn of Alexandria, Virginia; son, Michael Horn and his wife, Cami, of Marion; son, Mark Horn of Herrin; daughter, Julie Connor and her husband, Clint, of Herrin; eight grandchildren, Tyler Horn, Abby Horn, Myles Horn, Mayson Horn, Merick Horn, Maggie Connor, Mia Connor, and Fox Connor; sister, Louise Curlee; sister, Carmen Clark-Johnson and her husband, Dwayne, Johnson; brother, Paul Horn and his wife, Sharon; brother, Tom Horn and his wife, Connie; sister, Kim Aldridge and her husband, Harry; sister, Ginger Stokes and her husband, Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Services will be in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, with the Rev. Alan Milligan officiating. Interment will be in Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Z-R High School Booster Club, P.O. Box 38, Zeigler, IL 62999 or to Herrin High School Athletic Department, 700 N. 10th St., Herrin, IL 62948.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.