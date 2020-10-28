MURPHYSBORO – Carmilee Ann McPhail Donahue, 91, passed away the morning of Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Murphysboro.

She was born Aug. 17, 1929, in Herrin, a daughter to Edith Hail McPhail.

Carmilee was united in marriage to John Donahue on Oct. 16, 1953, in St. Clair County Illinois. They were married for 47 years, until his passing, Aug. 24, 2000.

Carmilee was a member of the United Methodist Church of Murphysboro.

She was a homemaker and had worked for many years as a secretary in several area businesses, last employed at Ozburn Insurance Agency in Murphysboro.

She is survived by her beloved son, Cameron Donahue and his wife, Stephanie, and grandchildren, Zachary Donahue (Chelsea Grammer), Maddisyn Donahue (fiancé Dylan Askew), all of Murphysboro.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her mother; and her sister and brother in-law, Billie and Charles Darnell; as well as many cousins and close friends.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin. The Rev. Danny Motta of the Murphysboro United Methodist Church will officiate. Those wishing to attend services should gather at the cemetery. Those attending should utilize recommended social distancing guidelines.

Her family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorials will be accepted at the cemetery and the funeral home.

The family will have a celebration of her life following the service at the Old Rome in Murphysboro, All are welcome.

