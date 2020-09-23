Menu
Carolyn Ann Pierce Little
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

DU QUOIN -- Carolyn Ann Pierce Little, 78, passed away at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Sunshine Gardens Assisted Living in Marion.

Carolyn had been a customer service representative at the Du Quoin National Bank for several years. She had also worked for several years in Health Services at SIU.

Carolyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Du Quoin.

She was born April 16, 1942, in Du Quoin, the daughter of Willard and Josephine (Provenzano) Gillis.

She married Vernon Little on June 21, 2012, in Troy, and he preceded her in death Jan. 16, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Havens and husband, David, of Atlanta, Texas, David Pierce and wife, Kelly, of Marion, and Jay Pierce and wife, Courtney, of Gillette, Wyoming; one brother, Grady Gillis and wife, Vicki, of Lovelock, Nevada; seven grandchildren, Kristen Coats and husband, Bradley, Melissa Davison and husband, Isaac, Devon Pierce, Ian Pierce, Whitney Eaton and husband, Luke, Kevin Pierce, and Andrea Shively and husband, Jeff; four great- grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, John Pierce.

Private family graveside services will be Friday, Sept. 25, in Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin, with the Rev. Joe Wagner officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin.

Friends may make memorials to the First Baptist Church Building Fund and those will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
Sunset Memorial Park
, Du Quoin, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Searby Funeral Homes Ltd
GUEST BOOK
I worked with Carolyn many years at the SIU Health Service. Her and I enjoyed so many laughs. I will always remember her kind smile and huge heart. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sherry Heiple Morgan
September 24, 2020