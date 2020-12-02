Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
Charles E. "Tod" Fuhrhop
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

CAMPBELL HILL -- Charles E. "Tod" Fuhrhop, 90, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home.

Charles was born in Campbell Hill, on Sept. 12, 1930, the son of William H. and Edna M. Tope Fuhrhop.

He married Norma J. Rathert on Feb. 4, 1961, in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Campbell Hill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during Korean Conflict. He was a retired Veteran's Service Officer from the State of Illinois.

Tod was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, West Point and Campbell Hill American Legion Post 1096.

Tod is survived by his wife, Norma J. Fuhrhop of Campbell Hill; children, Scott (Shelly) Fuhrhop of Okawville, and Jill (Bryan) Coleman of Campbell Hill; grandchildren, Bryce (Misty) Coleman, Tyler (Taylor) Coleman, Kaylyn Fuhrhop, Lyndsay Fuhrhop and Madalyn Fuhrhop; great-granddaughter, Lucy Coleman; stepgrandchildren, Austin Childerson and Kirstie (Benjamin) Dempsey; great-stepgrandchildren, Louis and Brecken Dempsey; and brother, Carl Don Fuhrhop of Belleville.

Tod was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William A. Fuhrhop.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be conducted at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Campbell Hill. Burial will follow.

Memorials may be made to KFUO, Maple Creek Hospice, or the Steeple Fund at Immanuel Lutheran Church Steeple, West Point, and can be mailed to Wilson's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.



Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
