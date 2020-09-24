HERRIN -- Charles M. "Chuck" Yadloski, 64, passed away at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at the funeral home. The visitation will resume at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, located at 1409 East DeYoung St., of Marion. Following the time of visitation the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Russell presiding. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Chuck's family in care of Cheryl A. Yadloski to help with medical expenses. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home and the church. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others. For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.