COBDEN -- Charles Thomas Flamm, 85, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

He was born May 4, 1935, in Cobden, the son of Fred C. and Mae (Hodges) Flamm.

He married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Bittle on Nov. 24, 1956, in Cobden.

Charles is survived by his wife, Virginia Flamm of Cobden; daughter, Carolyn Jean Flamm; two sons, Kenneth Brian (Patty) Flamm, Christopher Thomas (Kelly) Flamm; grandchildren, Josh Flamm, James Rains, Clayton, Cooper and Claire Flamm; sister, Marlene Rich; brother-in-law, Don (Kay) Bittle; sister in law, Wilma Schwab. He was proud of and loved by his nieces and nephews, Doug and Chuck Meadows, Harold Blunt, Nancy Macdonald, Karen Winzenburger, John B. Vitt Jr., Steve and Chris Rich, Eric and Gary Ogden, Sean Bittle; several great-nieces and nephews and their children. He is also survived by many other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Charles Thomas Flamm Jr. and James Donald Flamm; granddaughter, Amanda Paige Flamm; sisters, Ethel Mae Blunt and Audrey Ann Vitt; nieces, Janis Lee Graham, Vicki Marlene Lyerla, Susan Vitt; and nephew, Brian Scott Blunt.

Charles was a lifelong member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden. He was the former Parish Council member and Church Trustee.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Cobden Lions Club for more than 50 years.

Charles was an avid sports fan, especially the Cobden Appleknockers and L.A. Dodgers. He enjoyed reading John Wayne westerns, playing solitaire and going for drives with Virginia. He coached his sons and nephews baseball teams for many years.

Charles worked for Crawford Gas Company, establishing Flamm's Heating and Cooling in 1983.

Charles will be remembered for his gentle nature, and his love of his community and sense of humor.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden, with Father Uriel Salamanca officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:45 at the funeral home. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distance guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be limited to 50 persons at one time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery or the Cobden Lion's Club. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.

