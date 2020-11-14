CARBONDALE -- Colleen May Dillard, 93, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Carbondale.

Colleen was born May 17, 1927, on a farm near Walt Hill, Nebraska, to Asher Fantley Dillard and Edna Rachel Dillard (Hughson).

Colleen's teaching career started in a one-room schoolhouse during World War II and took her to Saudi Arabia; Rochester, Minnesota; and Apple Valley, Minnesota; where she taught for 24 years at Southview Elementary School.

She is survived by her son, David, and his wife; two beautiful grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Colleen will be remembered as a loving mother, teacher, devoted Christian Scientist, an accomplished amateur artist and musician, and world traveler.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

