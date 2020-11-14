Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Colleen May Dillard

CARBONDALE -- Colleen May Dillard, 93, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Carbondale.

Colleen was born May 17, 1927, on a farm near Walt Hill, Nebraska, to Asher Fantley Dillard and Edna Rachel Dillard (Hughson).

Colleen's teaching career started in a one-room schoolhouse during World War II and took her to Saudi Arabia; Rochester, Minnesota; and Apple Valley, Minnesota; where she taught for 24 years at Southview Elementary School.

She is survived by her son, David, and his wife; two beautiful grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Colleen will be remembered as a loving mother, teacher, devoted Christian Scientist, an accomplished amateur artist and musician, and world traveler.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave a memory or story of Colleen, visit www.meredithfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
G Meredith Funeral Homes Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.