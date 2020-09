ANNA -- Colton James Dunaway, 23 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and formerly of Anna, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was born March 14, 1997, in Carbondale, the son of Melinda and Greg Perry of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Rick and Rhonda Dunaway of Anna.

Colton is survived by his parents, Melinda and Greg Perry of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Rick and Rhonda Dunaway of Anna; sisters, Danielle Dunaway and Whitney Perry; brothers, Zachary (Jennifer) Perry and Nicholas Riley; aunts and uncles, Sarah Sullivan (Fred Nekola), Mary (Charles) Strader, Jim (Kim) Sullivan, Jack (Susan) Stokes, Rodney LouAnn Stokes, and Leon Dunaway; our God given family, Tim, Gina, Braydon and Maryn Greenwood, Kerry, Elaine, Emma and Evan Ray, Chris Whiteside, Tina McRaven and family and Mary "MawMaw" Yeckley; too many other relatives and friends to mention.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Isaac and Floy Sullivan and James and Linda Dunaway; and one cousin, Daniel M. Legg.

Colton was a 2015 graduate of AJCHS. He was employed by Boe-Tel TN of Nashville, TN. He loved his new life and job in Tennessee and coming home to share work stories of how high over downtown Nashville he would hang as he installed fiber optic cables. He would smile and laugh as he told his Momma. He loved coming home to Southern Illinois and staying at his dad's fishing, hunting, flying his drones, driving his RC cars and visiting with his friends. His other favorite past time was bowling with his best friend, Percy Reynolds Jr., who was teaching him how to perfect his "spin." Colton was known for his big loving heart, kind soul and the laughter that he always provided.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro, with the Rev Doug Bridgeman and Percy Reynolds Jr officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Jonesboro Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distance guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be limited to 50 people. Face masks will be provided if you do not have one.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church or to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

