SPARTA - Detective Curt Michael Holland passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Commerce City, Colorado.

Curt Michael Holland was born Aug. 13, 1983, in Sparta. He was the son of Carl L. and Sharon K. (Cheatum) Holland.

He attended school in the Sparta Public School District where he participated in band, jazz band, math team, baseball, and golf. After high school, Curt attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. While at SIU Curt participated in the ROTC and played the trumpet in both the pep and marching bands. Curt graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice with a minor in Spanish.

After graduation, Curt moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he took a position at Best Buy. While there, Curt met his future wife, Amanda Richardson. Curt and Amanda lived in Colorado Springs for a few years, then moved to Denver so Amanda could pursue her bachelor's degree in nursing. They were married on July 22, 2014, just prior to Curt entering the academy for the Denver Sheriff's Department where he worked as a corrections officer.

On June 27, 2016, he was hired by the Commerce City Police Department. The day after his graduation from the CCPD Academy, Dec. 10, 2016, their daughter, Nora June, was born. On Feb. 10, 2020, their son, Bennett Lee, came into their lives. While at the CCPD, Curt served in numerous capacities - Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Range Officer, Hostage Negotiator, Traffic Accident Investigator, Traffic Enforcement Officer, and, at the time of his death, as a detective in the investigative unit.

Curt is survived by his wife Amanda; daughter Nora June; and son, Bennett Lee. Also surviving are parents, Carl and Sharon (Cheatum) Holland; brother, Reid (Natalie) Holland; mother-in-law, Donna Maurer; father-in-law Tom Richardson; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; his grandmother, June Cheatum; aunts, Karen Cheatum and Jeanne Holland; uncle, Allen Westendorf; countless friends; and of course, all of his brothers and sisters in blue.

Curt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leslie Dale and Virginia Holland and Ervin Floyd Cheatum.

Curt was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Sparta.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation, www.cofallenhero.org or Colorado Police Officers Foundation, www.coloradopolicefoundation.org.

To share your memories and condolences, visit www.HoranCares.com.