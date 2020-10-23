Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Allen Tellor

ANNA - David Allen Tellor died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Anna, at the age of 78, after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

David was born July 19, 1942, in Jonesboro, to Elmer Henry and Flossie Orrick Tellor. He attended Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, graduating in 1961.

After working for 13 years as a surveyor for L.E. Myers Co., he spent the remainder of his career working for Union County and the City of Anna in various positions including the highway dept., public works, housing authority, and zoning board. David had a great love for his community and spent more than 30 years as a member of the Anna City Council, serving as mayor for two of those years. David lived by the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Luke 6:31

Often referred to as "such a good man," he was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in Anna City Cemetery, with Jim Keller officiating. Interment will immediately follow.

Donations may be made in his memory to Paws, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or Shriner's Hospitals.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of the arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.