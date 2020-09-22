Menu
Delbert D. Hankins

MARION -- Delbert D. Hankins, 85, a resident of rural Marion, passed away unexpectedly at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at his home.

A service honoring the life of Delbert D. Hankins will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday Sept. 24, in Redemption Church, 17466 Route 37 North in Johnston City. Pastor Robbie Smith will officiate. Burial with military graveside honors, will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Redemption Church. Additionally, there will be a time of visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, also at the church.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 22, 2020.
