Donald Alan Geppert

CENTRALIA - Donald Alan Geppert, 46, of Mout Vernon, Indiana, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, in St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

He was born July 17, 1974 in Centralia, to Donald Geppert and Madonna (Shreeman) Williams.

Alan was a graduate of Rend Lake College. He had worked the last six years for the Lochmueller Group as an engineering technician. Alan was a member of Mount Vernon 242 Bible study group and St. Louis House Rabbit Society. He had a unique sense of humor, enjoyed gaming, music, going out to eat, and spending time with family. Alan will be dearly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Banks; and his beloved feline companion, Whiskers.

He is survived by his wife of six years, Leah Geppert and "the girls," Buffy and Bonnie; parents, Donald Geppert (Judy) and Madonna Williams (Ron); siblings, Mark Banks, Danny Fowler (Jennifer), Tiffany Wisely (Dylan) and Rosemary Henson; grandfather, Herbert Banks; father-in-law, Larry Williams; brother-in-law, Glenn Williams (Angie); nieces, Kelci (Brady), Molly, Amy, Emily, Ashlynn and Brynnlee; nephews, Andrew (Aliyah), Max and Patrick.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mount Vernon, Indiana, with private burial to follow in Hogan Cemetery in Shawneetown. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday at the funeral home. Due to the national health crisis, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society in Evansville, Indiana.

Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 24, 2020.
