MARION - Donald L. "Don" Bramlet, age 78, of Marion, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The public graveside service will be on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Paulton, Illinois, with Pastor Paul Jacobs and Pastor Ivan Ryan presiding.Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to either or both "Crab Orchard United Methodist Church" and/ or "Hospice of Southern Illinois". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the cemetery and funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the graveside service it is suggested you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.