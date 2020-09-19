BENTON -- Donetia Faye (Bozovich) Laur, 90, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Parkway Manor in Marion.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 in Morton and Johnston Funeral Home in Benton, with Pastor Joe Zbinden officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Steel City Baptist Church or to the Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance.

Donetia worked at the telephone company in Benton upon graduation from high school. She later worked in the office for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria and a secretary for Freeman Coal Company in West Frankfort. After retiring from Freeman, she worked 12 more years doing in-home care for the elderly through several senior citizen programs. For a time she served as the pie baker at the Christopher MaidRite.

Donetia was a member of the Steel City Baptist Church.

She enjoyed listening to her music, working in her flowers, and cooking. She also loved watching Cardinal Baseball games.

She was born Oct. 15, 1929, in Benton to Nicholas John and Dollie Faye Overturf Bozovich. Survivors include two stepsons, Nick and Sandy Laur of Sesser and Mark and Lori Laur of Scheller; five grandchildren, Brian and Dana Laur of Sesser, Erin and Chip Basso of Sesser, Jared and Erin Laur of Evansville, Indiana, Bethany Deaton of Carterville, and Allyssa Laur and fiancè Jordan Edwards of Sesser; eight great-grandchildren, Reid and Reagan Basso, Delaney, Patrice, and Banx Laur, Cooper and Julia Laur, and Lucas Laramore; sister, Virginia Benns of Benton, bothers, Howard Bozovich of West Frankfort, David and Diana Bozovich of Whittington; sister-in-law, Rosemary Bozovich of Godfrey. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and their families, Terri J. Harmon, Tresa M. Reigart, Stephen R. Bozovich, Michael Bozovich, Richard Bozovich, Kathy Bozovich, Nick Braden, William Braden, Roberta Sentel, Clarence Braden, Jeanie Braden, Warren Rice, Donald Rice, Karen Rice, Tammy Young, Ronald Bozovich, John Bozovich, Al Baluk, Christine GrBr and Diane Bozovich.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Neal, who passed away in 1978 and her second husband Dallas Laur, who passed away in 2012 after 32 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Jacobs, Ann Mason, Ruth Baluk, Betty Braden, Mary Bozovich; and brother, Kenneth Bozovich.

