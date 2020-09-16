JOHNSTON CITY -- Dorothy E. Parks, 89, passed away peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior at 9:39 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Dorothy was born March 17, 1931, in Corinth to George Scott and Anna Mae (Beers) Ray.

She married John D. Parks on Dec. 10, 1948, in Corinth. Together they shared 67 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2016.

Dorothy was retired, having been employed as a bookkeeper by E. Blankenship and Company Auto Parts Store in Marion from 1948 to 1964.

She was of the Christian faith.

She was a 1948 graduate of Johnston City High School.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and watching her cows. Her greatest love was caring for her family and helping others in need. Dorothy had a positive impact on those she encountered. She was respectfully known as mom, grandma, maw maw, the farm manager and most importantly friend. Regardless of your business interaction with her, she would always end the conversation by stating "Let me know if you need anything, I will do it or have it done."

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Jeffrey D. (Sherrie) Parks and Stuart L. (Holli) Parks, both of Herrin; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Parks of St. Louis, Scott (Kannika) Parks of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Marris Parks of Johnston City, and Maclane Parks of Herrin; brother, Ron (Laura) Ray; and sister-in-law, Peggy Parks of Waco, Texas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deloras J. Smith; infant brother, Jackie Lee Ray; in-laws, Gene and Inez Parks, Stanley Parks, Mary Alice and Arlie King, Jr.

Special thanks to Carl Jackson, Marcheeta Parks, Sherry Lazorchak, Kevin Horn, Theresa Lane, Debbie Terry, the staff and volunteers of Williamson County Program on Aging and the staff and nurses of Parkway Manor Nursing Home.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastors Troy Benitone, Gary Clark and John Howat officiating. Interment will follow in Dillingham Cemetery near Corinth. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Dillingham Cemetery. Memorial envelopes are available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended if you are planning on attending the visitation or service, you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

