Edgar L. Rodgers

MARION -- Edgar L. Rodgers, 88, of rural Marion, passed away suddenly at 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, with Pastor Steve Lindsay presiding. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill of Marion. Following the service military honors will be accorded by the members of the Heyde-Pillow VFW Post No. 1301 of Marion, and members of the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Burial Detail at the cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to The Disabled Veterans. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

To leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home
