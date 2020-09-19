CAMBRIA -- Edward "Leon" Morris was born on June 20, 1937, to Orval and Jewell Morris at home in Cambria, Illinois.

Leon's two siblings, Norma (Morris) Cheatham and Dale Morris, have fond memories of their childhood where they joined their family, working on the farm as soon as they were old enough.

Leon attended West Beaver Pond School, where he was one of only four students to graduate the eighth grade. As a student at Herrin High School, where his great-grandchildren would later attend, he met Mary Geistodorfer of Cambria. Mary's best friend remembers the day the young couple met at the bus stop during their freshman year. They were married in their senior year of high school, on April 7, 1955.

In 1957, they welcomed their first daughter, Cynde (Morris) Bunch, to the world, followed by another daughter, Linda (Morris) Elders, two years later. When the girls were a little older, the family left Cambria to move to their new home at the Jeffery Mine Farm in Johnston City, Illinois, where they farmed for the next eight years. Ready for a new career, Leon took a job at the Old Ben Coal Mine as a Scoop Operator, where he used his first paycheck to buy two bicycles from Western Auto in Herrin, one for each of his daughters, Cynde and Linda. Leon was a proud member of United Mine Workers of America for more than 40 years. In 1974, they moved to Leon's final home at the Lake of Egypt.

After 25 years of marriage, Leon and Mary were divorced in 1980, after which he married Iretta Hubbard. Six years later, Iretta passed away with cancer. In 1989, he married Marilyn Wollard.

After retirement, Leon started a lawn and tree service business and then helped his daughter, Cynde (Morris) Bunch, develop the 160-acre grounds at the family property in Carterville, Illinois, where she established Walker's Bluff Winery and will soon build Walker's Bluff Casino Resort. Leon took great pride in keeping the grounds immaculate, and enjoyed working alongside his grandson, Brad Elders out in the fields and ponds. Brad remembers his grandfather's sage advice: "No matter how bad they chew your (behind) up, they only got so many teeth and you got a big (behind)."

Those who worked with Leon remember that you always knew his opinion about things because he didn't hold his tongue. His loud voice may have seemed harsh and hard, but those who knew him well would tell you he was a teddy bear on the inside. You could see the kindness in his eyes and feel it in his laughter. He loved to talk to everyone, and was just as good at listening.

One of his granddaughter's fondest memories of her grandfather, Leon, was from her earliest days as a toddler in his home. As a coal miner, he worked the late shift and would come home from work dirty and exhausted in the early hours of the morning as she was waking up. No matter how tired he was from working through the night, he always made a point to give his granddaughter, Christy, a snack cake that he had saved for her from his lunchbox. Years later, when Christy was grown with children of her own, Leon would call her every Sunday to ask, "How's my babies?," ending every conversation with, "I love you." In those most recent years when his health began to falter, he would reassure his granddaughter with the same encouragement, telling her, "Don't buy your black dress yet. I'm fine."

Leon's absence has left a void in his family, at Walker's Bluff, and in the community that he called home for so many years. Everyone who loved him is encouraged to dedicate as tribute, their well-lived lives and actions from this day forward, in his memory. His family cordially invites all friends in the community to stop by his Celebration of Life service between 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, on the grounds of Walker's Bluff. Bagpipes will play at 3:30 p.m. to begin the short service. All of Leon's favorite foods and drinks will be provided in a COVID-conscious environment.