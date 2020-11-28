WILLIAMSON COUNTY -- Ella Mae Hampton, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center, with her loving husband of 72 years, Berkley Kent Hampton, by her side.

Ella Mae was born on Nov. 21, 1933, in Williamson County, Illinois to the late Orpha and Vivian Taylor Phillips.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brother, Orpha LaVern and wife, Reba Loucinda, Phillips; sister, Lois Aliene Hundley Dollar Walker Phillips; brother, Floyd Raymond Phillips; sons, Michael Kent Hampton and Stephen Daniel Hampton.

Those left to cherish her memory, include her loving husband; brother, John Donald Phillips and wife, Sheila; son, Donald Richard Hampton; sister-in-law, Gail Levon Phillips; daughter-in-law, Delores Hampton; grandchildren, Ramiro Jr., Michelle and husband, Ernie; great-grandchildren, Mathew (Sgt. U.S. Army), Tatana, Alicia, and Tristan.

A graveside service will be conducted to honor the life of Ella Mae Hampton at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be provided by the Marine Corps Reserve, Johnson City, Tennessee.

"For those you love hold them closer with compassion and thankfulness."

Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hampton Family.

