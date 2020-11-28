Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ella Mae Hampton
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

WILLIAMSON COUNTY -- Ella Mae Hampton, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in the Johnson City Medical Center, with her loving husband of 72 years, Berkley Kent Hampton, by her side.

Ella Mae was born on Nov. 21, 1933, in Williamson County, Illinois to the late Orpha and Vivian Taylor Phillips.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brother, Orpha LaVern and wife, Reba Loucinda, Phillips; sister, Lois Aliene Hundley Dollar Walker Phillips; brother, Floyd Raymond Phillips; sons, Michael Kent Hampton and Stephen Daniel Hampton.

Those left to cherish her memory, include her loving husband; brother, John Donald Phillips and wife, Sheila; son, Donald Richard Hampton; sister-in-law, Gail Levon Phillips; daughter-in-law, Delores Hampton; grandchildren, Ramiro Jr., Michelle and husband, Ernie; great-grandchildren, Mathew (Sgt. U.S. Army), Tatana, Alicia, and Tristan.

A graveside service will be conducted to honor the life of Ella Mae Hampton at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be provided by the Marine Corps Reserve, Johnson City, Tennessee.

"For those you love hold them closer with compassion and thankfulness."

Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hampton Family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Monte Vista Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Tetrick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.