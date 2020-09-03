GODFREY - Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, left this world on Aug. 31, 2020, together with her dog, Noah, suddenly and without suffering. Ellee is survived by her loving parents, Chris Kiser and Keri (Canning) Kiser; brothers, Cooper (5) and Fletcher (4); grandparents, Nancy Dismore of Mulberry, Florida, and Ronald Kiser of Murphysboro; aunts, Amanda Wingerter (Brant), Jessica Martin (John), Camilla Payne (Bob), and Chrystina Lorenz (Lee); uncles, Daniel (Andy) Canning (Lindsey), Garth Kiser, Charlie Garlich, and Chad Garlich; as well as so many cousins, additional family members and close friends.

Ellee was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Canning and grandmothers, Kay Kiser and Clara Kiser.

Ellee touched so many lives with her unimaginable joy and happiness and would want that lifetime of love and memories to be forever shared, and for all of us to treat each day, and one another, as a precious gift.

A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 4624 Pine Grove Lane in Godfrey, with nearby parking and shuttle service available from Westminster Presbyterian Church, and is open to those who know the family. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Carbondale for family only. Memorials may be made in person at Ellee's Celebration of Life on Sept. 5, mailed directly to the family, sent to Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State Street, Alton, IL 62002, or electronically via Paypal to [email protected]

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

