MURPHYSBORO - Ellen Marie Reiman, 93, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Centralia Manor, Centralia.

Ellen was born June 27, 1927, in Jackson County, to Floyd Heiple and Mae (Jacquot) Heiple.

She had worked as a clerk at the Dime Store, and had worked as a seamstress for the Jackson Factory and the Bridal Factory, and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Reiman was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro.

Ellen married Wayne Reiman on July 24, 1946, in Elm Street Baptist Church Parsonage in Murphysboro, and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2015.

She is survived by one daughter Kathy Beck of Centralia; two grandchildren the Rev. Ryan Beck and his wife, Christi Beck of Carrier Mills, and Tiffany Pruett and her husband, the Rev. Clayton Pruett of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; five great- grandchildren, Natalie Beck and Jeremiah Beck of Carrier Mills, Chloe Pruett, Vance Pruett, and Ellie Pruett, all of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one sister, Eunice (George) Martin of Birmingham, Alabama; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Heiple of Murphysboro.

She was preceded in death by one son, Dale Reiman on Nov. 24, 2007; three brothers, Harold, William, and Gene Heiple, and her parents. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with funeral to follow at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro, with the Rev. Ryan Beck and Rev. Clayton Pruett to officiate with burial at Murdale Gardens of Memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm Street Baptist Church.

